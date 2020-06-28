Breaking News

Global Covid-19 cases reach 10 million

28 June 2020, 11:33 | Updated: 28 June 2020, 11:46

Global coronavirus cases have so far surpassed 10 million
Global coronavirus cases have so far surpassed 10 million. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has hit another grim milestone as the number of confirmed cases passed ten million.

The figures, which have been compiled by John Hopkins University, currently places the United States as the epicentre of the outbreak.

The country has so far seen almost 2,500,000 infections - representing more than a quarter of all cases.

It has so far killed nearly half a million people worldwide.

But despite the current tally, it is believed that that true number of infections is much higher.

Britain currently has the unenviable position of having the 3rd highest number of deaths from coronavirus, only surpassed by Brazil and the US.

We are also 5th on the number of cases, behind the US, Brazil, Russia and India.

The virus, which emerged in China at the end of 2019, has so far turned society on its head, forcing billions to remain in their homes in an attempt to stamp out the spread of the disease.

