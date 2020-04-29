Irrfan Khan, Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World actor dies aged 53

29 April 2020, 09:05 | Updated: 29 April 2020, 09:12

Actor Irrfan Khan has passed away aged 53
Actor Irrfan Khan has passed away aged 53. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Bollywood veteran Irrfan Khan and one of India's best-known exports to Hollywood, has died at the age of 53.

The Indian star was best known around the world for roles in Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World and Life of Pi.

He'd been diagnosed with a tumour two years ago and started treatment in London before returning to Mumbai.

Khan died on Wednesday after he was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection, his spokesman said.

In a statement, the Bollywood star's family called him "a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on-screen".

They said: "Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.

"After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it.

"Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own.

"We all pray and hope that he is at peace."

He stared in Jurassic World as park executive Masrani and also appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man and the adventure fantasy Life Of Pi.

