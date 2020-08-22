Jack Sherman: Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist dies aged 64

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman has died aged 64. Picture: Red Hot Chili Peppers/Twitter

By Asher McShane

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman has died aged 64.

The band confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter, saying: "We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed.

"Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA.

"He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform."

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Sherman was not included when members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as he was not in the band at the time and was not considered a founding member.

He told Billboard at the time: "It appeared to be a politically correct way of omitting Dave Navarro and I for whatever reasons they have that are probably the band's and not the Hall's."

