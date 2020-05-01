Kim Jong-Un 'makes public appearance' amid death claims

File photo: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Picture: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service

By Megan White

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid claims of his death, South Korea's Yonhap news agency has said.

There has been much speculation over the dictator's health after he disappeared from the public eye on 11 April following a ruling party meeting to discuss coronavirus prevention.

But he is reported to have attended a completion ceremony at a fertiliser factory in Sunchon, a city in South Pyongan Province, on Friday.

North Korea's state radio station said he had conducted the inspection visit on Friday to mark International Workers' Day, according to NK News.

Yonhap said his sister Kim Yo Jong also attended.

The rumours began after the leader did not attend the Day of the Sun celebration on 15 April, which marks the birthday of Kim Il-sung, his grandfather and the founder of the country.

South Korea's government had downplayed rumours and unconfirmed reports that Kim was in poor health following a medical procedure, saying it had detected no unusual activity in the North.

The office of President Moon Jae-in said it detected no unusual signs in North Korea or any emergency reaction by the country's ruling party, military and cabinet.

It said it believed Kim was still managing state affairs but staying at an unspecified location outside Pyongyang.

Without publishing images, state media reported that Kim has been carrying out routine activities outside public view, such as sending greetings to the leaders of Syria, Cuba and South Africa and expressing gratitude to workers building tourist facilities in the coastal town of Wonsan, where some speculated he was staying.

It was not immediately clear what caused Kim's absence in recent weeks.

In 2014, Kim vanished from the public eye for nearly six weeks and then reappeared with a cane. South Korea's spy agency said he had a cyst removed from his ankle.