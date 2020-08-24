Naturists warned away from French resort after coronavirus cases discovered

By Rachael Kennedy

A French hotspot for nudists has been forced to impose extra measures against coronavirus after a "worrying" discovery of cases, authorities have said.

The health agency in Occitanie, southern France, said on Monday it had carried out 800 tests last week, with 30% of the positive results being traced back to the naturist village of Cap d'Agde.

It has since requested anyone staying in the resort village to get tested before leaving, and for future holidaymakers to defer their trip.

"Other measures" will also be brought into effect, the health agency said in a statement - although it did not elaborate on what these entail.

It comes after France reported a post-lockdown high of new COVID-19 cases last week, with 3,776 infections recorded in 24 hours on Wednesday.

The country has recorded more than 225,000 cases in total.

"We're in a risky situation," health minister Oliver Veran told the Journal Du Dimanche on Sunday, but ruled out the possibility of another nationwide lockdown.

Veran, also, indicated more measures would soon be brought into effect in France without giving further details.

In Cap d'Agde, on-the-spot screenings have now also been implemented, while authorities have reminded people in the wider Herault region to continue wearing their masks.

Failure to comply carries a fine of €135 in a first instance, while a repeat offence within a 15-day period carries a steeper fine of €1,500.