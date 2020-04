Live

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe release from Iranian jail extended

Breaking. Picture: LBC News

By Matt Drake

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her temporary release from jail in Iran extended.

The British-Iranian mother is said to be very relieved following the announcement she will not have to return to jail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her lawyer was told by the Prosecutors Office in Iran that her temporary release has been extended for another month until May 20.

