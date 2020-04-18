Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe still waiting to hear if she must return to prison

18 April 2020, 20:08 | Updated: 18 April 2020, 20:45

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was was arrested at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport in 2016
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was was arrested at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport in 2016. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe must wait another day to find out if her temporary release from a prison in Iran has been extended.

The British-Iranian mother was temporarily released from Evin prison in Tehran during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's furlough was extended by two weeks in late March, and she was scheduled to return to prison on Saturday.

But on Saturday, the Free Nazanin Campaign said her family had not yet received a decision on whether or not her furlough is to be extended, and were told to return to the Prosecutors Office in Iran on Sunday.

"Nazanin's family spoke with the Prosecutors Office today for an update on whether her furlough is to be extended beyond this weekend, or if she will have to return to prison," the tweet said.

"They were told to come back tomorrow for an answer."

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been living in relative isolation at her parents' house in Tehran while the country gets to grips with the outbreak.

She has to wear an ankle tag during the furlough, and can only go within a 300-metre range of her parents' home.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport while travelling to visit her parents with her young daughter, Gabriella, in April 2016.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

She was sentenced to five years in prison over allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government.

She was later afforded diplomatic protection by the UK Government, which argues that she is innocent and that her treatment by Iran failed to meet obligations under international law.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Paul O'Neill

Former US treasury secretary Paul O’Neill dies aged 84

Most governments remain cautious about lifting lockdown restriction

Nations debate easing lockdown as economic hardship grows

Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong police arrest high-profile democracy activists

Donald Trump has said he believes that China's death toll is higher than that of the US

Donald Trump says country with most covid-19 deaths 'has to be China'

Donald Trump

Donald Trump pushes states to lift virus restrictions

Virus China

Trump says China ‘must have’ the most Covid deaths of any country