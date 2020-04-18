Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe still waiting to hear if she must return to prison

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was was arrested at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport in 2016. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe must wait another day to find out if her temporary release from a prison in Iran has been extended.

The British-Iranian mother was temporarily released from Evin prison in Tehran during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's furlough was extended by two weeks in late March, and she was scheduled to return to prison on Saturday.

But on Saturday, the Free Nazanin Campaign said her family had not yet received a decision on whether or not her furlough is to be extended, and were told to return to the Prosecutors Office in Iran on Sunday.

"Nazanin's family spoke with the Prosecutors Office today for an update on whether her furlough is to be extended beyond this weekend, or if she will have to return to prison," the tweet said.

Nazanin's family spoke with the Prosecutors Office today for an update on whether her furlough is to be extended beyond this weekend, or if she will have to return to prison. They were told to come back tomorrow for an answer. — Free Nazanin (@FreeNazanin) April 18, 2020

"They were told to come back tomorrow for an answer."

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been living in relative isolation at her parents' house in Tehran while the country gets to grips with the outbreak.

She has to wear an ankle tag during the furlough, and can only go within a 300-metre range of her parents' home.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport while travelling to visit her parents with her young daughter, Gabriella, in April 2016.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

She was sentenced to five years in prison over allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government.

She was later afforded diplomatic protection by the UK Government, which argues that she is innocent and that her treatment by Iran failed to meet obligations under international law.