Pope Francis 'deeply pained' over Hagia Sophia mosque decision

12 July 2020, 20:18

Pope Francis has said he is "deeply pained" over the decision
Pope Francis has said he is "deeply pained" over the decision. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Pope Francis has said he is "deeply pained" over the decision by Turkey to change the status of Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque.

The sixth century building in Istanbul was originally constructed as a Christian cathedral.

In a very brief, improvised remark, Francis, speaking from his studio window overlooking St Peter's Square, noted the Catholic Church marked Sunday as International Day of the Sea.

"And the sea brings me a little far away with my thought to Istanbul," the Pontiff said.

"I am thinking of St Sophia and I am deeply pained."

Francis said no more but was clearly referring to the move by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to formally convert the monumental building back into a mosque.

The colossal Santa Sophia cathedral was turned into a mosque after the Ottomans conquered the city in 1453
The colossal Santa Sophia cathedral was turned into a mosque after the Ottomans conquered the city in 1453. Picture: PA

The colossal Santa Sophia cathedral was turned into a mosque after the Ottomans conquered the city in 1453.

The Turkish secular government in 1934 decided to make it a museum.

The pope, who heads the Roman Catholic Church, is adding his voice to strong objections a day earlier by the head of the Geneva-based World Council of Churches.

That organisation described its "grief and dismay" in noting that Hagia Sophia has been "a place of openness, encounter and inspiration for people from all nations".

The council's membership comprises Protestant, Orthodox and Anglican churches.

Mr Erdogan declared the monument open for Muslim worship after a high court annulled the 1934 government decision.

Happening Now

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Hong Kong citizens gathered at polling stations across the city to consolidate votes for pan-democratic candidates

Hundreds of thousands vote in Hong Kong pro-democracy primaries

Priti Patel has signed an intelligence sharing agreement with her French counterpart

Priti Patel signs intelligence sharing agreement with France in bid to tackle people smugglers

UK News

A misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers has been blamed for downing the jet

Iran blames bad communication and misalignment for shooting down of Ukrainian plane

Portuguese authorities searched three wells in the Algarve for Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann: Portuguese police search three wells for evidence

UK News

Trump has never been publicly seen wearing a mask before

Donald Trump wears face mask in public for first time in coronavirus crisis

The tragedy is said to have taken place in Marbella, Spain

British man dies in Costa del Sol hotel balcony fall killing man below