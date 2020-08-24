PSG fans clash with riot police in Paris as side loses Champions' League final

PSG fans gathered in Parc des Princes and Champs Elysee Avenue. Picture: Getty

By Rachael Kennedy

Police have dispersed crowds outside Paris Saint Germain's stadium as the football team lost the Champions' League final to Bayern Munich.

Footage on social media shows officers firing tear gas in response to people throwing projectiles outside the stadium near Parc des Princes in the south west of the city on Sunday night.

Other photos show riot police moving into the area after a vehicle was set alight.

The game, which was played in Lisbon, saw the French side lose 1-0 to give Bayern Munich its sixth league title.

Bayern Munich took home their sixth Champions' League title. Picture: PA

Thousands gathered inside PSG's stadium in Paris to watch the match on giant screens, while many more poured into bars and restaurants to do the same.

But despite an uptick in coronavirus infections and warnings from the government to wear face coverings, there were a number of people seen to not be following the rules, a witness told Reuters news agency.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin later said on Twitter that 200 people had been cautioned for not wearing a mask.

There were no arrests made as a result of the scuffles.