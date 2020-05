Roy Horn of famous magic duo Siegfried and Roy dies aged 75 from coronavirus

By Asher McShane

Magician Roy Horn, part of the Las Vegas performing duo Siegfried & Roy, has died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus.

The entertainer tested positive for the illness last month and was said to have been "responding well to treatment".

However, his death was confirmed on Friday and his representative said he died from "complications of Covid-19" .

Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher were world renowned for their Las Vegas shows involving white lions and tigers.

In a statement, Fischbacher said: "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend.

"From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.

"Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."

It was announced on April 28 that Horn had tested positive for coronavirus.

Horn and Fischbacher, both Germans, launched their popular Las Vegas show at the Mirage in 1990, performing elaborate tricks alongside animals.

However, the act unravelled in October 2003 when a tiger named Mantecore mauled Roy during a live performance.

The attack severed his spine, caused severe blood loss and inflicted several critical injuries, permanently affecting his ability to move, walk and speak.

Mantecore died in 2014.

Roy is the latest celebrity to die after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Others include musician Adam Schlesinger, influential folk singer John Prine, comedian Eddie Large and jazz pioneer Ellis Marsalis Jr.