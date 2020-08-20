RuPaul's Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne dies after battle with pneumonia

Chi Chi DeVayne has died at the age of 34. Picture: Instagram

By Kate Buck

Tributes have poured in after RuPaul's Drag Race star Chi Chi DaVayne has died at the age of 34 after a battle with pneumonia.

In July the much-loved drag queen was hospitalised with high-blood pressure and suspected kidney failure, but released after undergoing dialysis.

But Chi Chi, whose real name is Zavion Davenport, sparked more fears earlier this week after posting on Instagram she was back in hospital.

On Saturday, Chi Chi revealed she had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

In a video posted from her hospital bed she said: "Hey guys, I'm back in [hospital].

"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne.

I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul.

"Keep me in your prayers, I'll be back soon."

She added: "Currently battling pneumonia so I’ll be MIA for a few more days."

It was confirmed today that she had died.

In a statement following the news, RuPaul said: "I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul.

"She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.

❤️ Chi Chi was truly one of the most supportive queens. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts, and try to work towards being the symbol of kindness that she exemplified for so many. We all love you and will miss you. pic.twitter.com/pOLjEN5pPJ — Aquaria 🖤 (@aquariaofficial) August 20, 2020

"On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy - from our family to hers."

Fellow drag queen Aquaria said: "Chi Chi was truly one of the most supportive queens.

"Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts, and try to work towards being the symbol of kindness that she exemplified for so many.

"We all love you and will miss you."

Chi Chi found fame after appearing on the eighth season if Drag Race and went on to appear in the the third season of Drag Race All Stars.

Although she placed fourth on her first appearance of the show, she was eliminated on the fourth episode of All Stars.

