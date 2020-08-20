RuPaul's Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne dies after battle with pneumonia

20 August 2020, 22:26 | Updated: 21 August 2020, 00:53

Chi Chi DeVayne has died at the age of 34
Chi Chi DeVayne has died at the age of 34. Picture: Instagram

By Kate Buck

Tributes have poured in after RuPaul's Drag Race star Chi Chi DaVayne has died at the age of 34 after a battle with pneumonia.

In July the much-loved drag queen was hospitalised with high-blood pressure and suspected kidney failure, but released after undergoing dialysis.

But Chi Chi, whose real name is Zavion Davenport, sparked more fears earlier this week after posting on Instagram she was back in hospital.

On Saturday, Chi Chi revealed she had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

In a video posted from her hospital bed she said: "Hey guys, I'm back in [hospital].

"Keep me in your prayers, I'll be back soon."

She added: "Currently battling pneumonia so I’ll be MIA for a few more days."

It was confirmed today that she had died.

In a statement following the news, RuPaul said: "I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul.

"She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.

"On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy - from our family to hers."

Fellow drag queen Aquaria said: "Chi Chi was truly one of the most supportive queens.

"Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts, and try to work towards being the symbol of kindness that she exemplified for so many.

"We all love you and will miss you."

Chi Chi found fame after appearing on the eighth season if Drag Race and went on to appear in the the third season of Drag Race All Stars.

Although she placed fourth on her first appearance of the show, she was eliminated on the fourth episode of All Stars.

More to follow...

Happening Now

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Jet2 plans to resume flights back to Portugal now the quarantine measures have been lifted

Jet2 to resume flights to Portugal after quarantines measures are lifted

File photo: Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny takes part in a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov

Russian opposition politician in coma after suspected poisoning

45 migrants have died in a shipwreck off of Libya (file image)

Five children among 45 migrants killed in shipwreck off Libya

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she is behind the extension

Germany to extend coronavirus furlough scheme to two years

An investigator works on the scene, following several accidents on the city motorway A100 in Berlin

Man 'deliberately drove into motorcyclists' in Berlin terror attack

The country has ordered 25 million doses of the jab being developed by Oxford University in partnership with pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

Australia to make coronavirus vaccine 'as mandatory as you can get'