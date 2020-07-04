Scuba diver dies after being 'bitten around the legs' in Shark attack

4 July 2020, 14:12

The scuba diver died following the attack
The scuba diver died following the attack. Picture: ABC News Australia

By Asher McShane

A 20-year-old scuba diver has died after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Queensland.

The man was attacked at around 2pm near Indian Head on the eastern side of Fraser Island.

A doctor and nurse at the scene provided first aid until paramedics arrived and were winched down by helicopter.

They provided emergency treatment but the man, who had been bitten around the legs, could not be saved and died at the scene, said the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The attack happened not far from where 23-year-old Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba was fatally mauled by a great white shark in April.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the attack was a tragic event for the community.

"Our deepest condolences go to this young man's family and friends," he said. "The loss of a young life with his future before him is a tragedy beyond words. We share their sadness and grief."

At least four people have died in shark attacks in Australia this year.

A 57-year-old diver was killed off Western Australia in January and a 60-year-old surfer died near Kingscliff in New South Wales in June.

Happening Now

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Shoppers in a market in Spain during the coronavirus crisis - file image

Spain places region of 200,000 people under new covid-19 lockdown

Former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe is among those deemed worth investigatins

French government ministers investigated over coronavirus pandemic

The full list of countries England can visit has been released

Full list of England's 73 quarantine-free countries published for first time

UK News

Jean Castex has been named as the new Prime Minister

New French Prime Minister named as Jean Castex following Edouard Philippe resignation

People arriving from "low risk" countries will no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days

England to scrap travel quarantine for arrivals from 'low risk' countries

UK News

Lawyers for Prince Andrew say they have approached US officials twice in the past month

Prince Andrew 'bewildered' by claims he hasn't offered to cooperate in Epstein case

UK News