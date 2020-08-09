Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike in Malibu

9 August 2020, 11:02 | Updated: 9 August 2020, 11:12

Simon Cowell fell while on holiday in Malibu
Simon Cowell fell while on holiday in Malibu. Picture: PA
Ewan Somerville

By Ewan Somerville

Simon Cowell is having surgery after breaking his back falling from a new electric bike he was testing in Malibu.

The 60-year-old X Factor star was with family when he fell in the courtyard of his California house, and was taken to hospital on Saturday.

“Simon has broken his back and is having surgery this [Saturday] evening,” a spokeswoman said. “He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

Entertainment mogul Mr Cowell, who created America’s Got Talent and judges on the show, has a six-year-old son Eric with his partner Lauren Silverman.

Just last month it emerged he had bought Sony Music Entertainment's stake in TV programmes including Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor.

The move sees Mr Cowell gain ownership of all the international versions of The X Factor and Got Talent programmes. The Got Talent format airs in 76 markets, while The X Factor is broadcast in more than 130 territories.

Sony Music's share of the venture has transferred to Syco Entertainment, a company solely owned by Cowell.

Filming on the next stage of this year's Britain's Got Talent has been postponed because of the coronavirus crisis but ITV has said it hopes to continue the series later this year.

