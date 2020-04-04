Singer Pink reveals she has tested positive for coronavirus and donates $1m

4 April 2020, 08:22

Pink donated $1m in the US's fight against the virus
Pink donated $1m in the US's fight against the virus. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Singer Pink is recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus and says she is donating a million dollars (£815,000) to emergency funds.

The Grammy Award-winner said she and her three-year-old son Jameson had shown symptoms of Covid-19 and that she tested positive.

Posting on Twitter, she said they had since been re-tested and were "thankfully negative".

The 40-year-old, born Alecia Beth Moore, said: "It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible".

Calling the illness "serious and real", she added: "People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

Adding that she would donate 500,000 dollars (£407,000) to both the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia and the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency Covid-19 crisis fund, she said: "Thank you to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones.

"These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home.

"Please. Stay. Home."

Happening Now

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

President Donald Trump

Donald Trump and 3M in medical protective equipment export row

China paused for three minutes of nationwide mourning on Saturday in remembrance of those who have died in the coronavirus outbreak

China pauses to remember victims of coronavirus outbreak

Trump

I won’t wear a face mask, says Trump, despite new guidelines

Playboi Carti

Rapper Playboi Carti facing drug charges

Individuals in their 30s, 40s and 50s are being admitted to intensive care, the WHO says

Coronavirus: WHO warns more younger people falling seriously ill

Virus Outbreak New York

New York governor vows to seize ventilators as coronavirus deaths mount