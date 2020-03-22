Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Angela Merkel is in quarantine. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for coronavirus.

Her spokesman said she was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference on Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Steffen Seibert said Ms Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection.

He said the 65-year-old will undergo "regular tests" in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being.

Ms Merkel had earlier expressed her gratitude to Germans who were following rules on social distancing, saying it was important to remain at least 1.5 metres apart to reduce the likelihood of infection.

"I know that it means sacrifice," she said, citing the economic and social costs of the lockdown.

"I'm moved by the fact that so many are abiding by these rules.

"This way we show care for older and sick people because the virus is most dangerous to them. In short - we are saving lives with this."

Germany has banned outside gathering of more than two people. Picture: PA

She added: "My life has also fundamentally changed and now consists largely of phone calls and video conferences."

The development illustrated how even world leaders are not free from the risk of infection.

"With a certain distance the risk of infections is reduced almost to zero," Ms Merkel told reporters.

"Whether you are half a metre apart or 1.5 metres apart makes a huge difference."

Shortly afterwards, she was informed her doctor had tested positive for Covid-19.

It comes as Germany announced gatherings of more than two people would be banned.

The premier of North Rhine-Westphalia state made the announcement.

It doe snot apply to people who live in the same house.

The virus that has infected more than 22,000 people in the country but only led to 84 deaths, a lower rate than the rest of the world.