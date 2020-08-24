Usain Bolt in quarantine awaiting coronavirus result after birthday party

Usain Bolt has announced he is in quarantine
Usain Bolt has revealed he is in quarantine as he awaits his Covid-19 test result following his birthday party last week.

The Olympian is in quarantine following his 34th birthday party, which was reportedly attended by Raheem Sterling and several other sporting stars.

Bolt took to social media after rumours spread in Jamaica that he was confirmed to have tested positive.

The world 100m and 200m record holder issued a statement in which he urged anyone who has come into contact with him to self-isolate.

It is not clear whether he is suffering any symptoms of the disease but local media said he would "proceed into isolation."

Speaking in a video posted on Instagram, he said: "Good morning everybody. Just waking up and like everybody, checked social media and saw that social media's saying I'm confirmed to have Covid-19.

"I did a test on Saturday, because I have work. I'm trying to be responsible, so I'm gonna stay in and stay here for my friends.

"Also I'm having no symptoms, so I'm going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol on how I should go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health.

"Just to be safe, I'll quarantine myself and just take it easy."

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt hailed it as the 'best birthday ever' in an Instagram post featuring a sweet picture of himself and baby daughter Olympia.

Jamaica has had a confirmed total of 1,413 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths on the island of around three million people.

However there are fears the levels could be on the rise, particularly in the capital Kingston, with 410 new cases in the last 14 days.

