Usain Bolt shares first pictures of baby daughter and reveals name

Usain Bolt has shared the first pictures of his baby girl. Picture: PA/Twitter

By Kate Buck

Usain Bolt has shared the first pictures of his baby daughter - and revealed the tot's very appropriate name.

The world's fastest man said he and long-term girlfriend Kasi Bennett had welcomed a little girl named Olympia Lightning Bolt.

Olympia was born on 14 June, but this is the first time her famous parents have shared a picture of her.

Bolt, 33, picked the occasion of Ms Bennett's 31st birthday to share the adorable snaps with the world.

In one image Olympia gazes up at the camera in a pink dress and headband.

In another series of snaps the little girl is cradled by her mother who wears a long flowing gown while cradling the peaceful youngster.

Bolt captioned the pictures: "I want to wish my gf a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u.

"I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt."

The couple revealed they were expecting back in January, when the eight-time Olympic gold medallist posted a picture of Ms Bennett on Instagram cradling a baby bump while wearing a flowing red dress on a beach.

But despite his famous success in athletics, Bolt has said he will not be encouraging his children to follow in his footsteps.

He said: "That's going to be hard for my kid. If they want to do it, I'm fine with it.

"But initially I'm going to say don't do it, because I know the pressure that will come along with it."

It is believed Ms Bennett and Bolt have been together for around five years.

Bolt, the only sprinter to win Olympic 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Games, retired from athletics in 2017

He went on to pursue his desire to become a professional footballer, training with Norwegian club Stromsgodset and turning down a deal with Maltese club Valletta before joining Australian club Central Coast Mariners.

However, his A-League career lasted just eight weeks and in January 2019 he announced he was taking a step back from sport to focus on a business career.