What are France's new lockdown rules?

France has imposed new lockdown rules. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Lockdown measures have been tightened in France after people continued to flout the rules. But what are the new rules and what effects will they have?

On Tuesday, France reported that their coronavirus death toll had risen above 10,000. It is the forth highest figure after Italy, Spain and the US.

The toll in French hospitals was 607 for the past 24 hours, health officials said.

The total now is 10,328, a rise of 16% compared with Monday.

France already had strict confinement rules, in which people can leave their homes only for essential purposes, which had included a solo walk or run within one kilometre (0.6 miles) of their homes.

But over the sunny weekend, large groups were seen running, walking and congregating in groups, and hospitals struggled to cope with the influx of patients.

Can people still enter France?

Unlike many other European countries, France has not fully closed its borders.

However, anyone entering the country requires a signed, timed and dated "attestation", or permission form, with them.

These were already required to travel around France, but now they are necessary to enter the country.

The form must be presented at the border, and also before boarding a ferry, train or plane heading to France.

Can I visit my home in France?

French and British authorities have made it clear that travel to a home in France is not essential travel and will not be allowed.

Can people go running?

Officials in Paris have now banned people from running between the hours of 10am and 7pm.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and the chief of police said the new jogging rules would make people exercise "when the streets are generally at their quietest".

Just hours after the announcement of the Paris rule, five départements in the greater Paris area announced that they would be following suit.

The départements of Val-de-Marne, Val-d'Oise, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines and Hauts-de-Seine will now apply the same rule as in Paris.