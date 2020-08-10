15-year-old boy admits 'coronavirus hate attack' on Singaporean student

Jonathan Mok posted images of his injuries to Facebook. Picture: Facebook

By Maddie Goodfellow

A 15-year-old boy has admitted punching a Singaporean law student and saying: "I don't want your coronavirus in my country".

The teenager launched a "vicious and completely unprovoked" attack on Oxford Street in February which left victim Jonathan Mok, 23, with a bloodied and bruised face which required surgery.

Mr Mok was coming back home after a dinner in central London when he was "clearly targeted in this hate crime because of his ethnic appearance", CPS senior crown prosecutor Daniel Kavanagh said.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, the CPS said.

He will be sentenced at the same court on September 7.

Jonathan Mok needed surgery after the attack. Picture: Facebook

Mr Kavanagh said: "This was a vicious and completely unprovoked attack on a young man who was simply making his way home with a friend after dinner in central London.

"Hate crime has a corrosive effect on our society and nobody should be subjected to such vile behaviour.

"The prosecution case included CCTV footage of the incident, leaving the defendant little choice but to plead guilty and own up to his actions.

"I hope this conviction provides the victim with some comfort and shows that the CPS will take action to prosecute those who commit hate crimes."

The CPS said it will be applying for a "hate crime uplift" at the sentencing, which can see defendants handed a lengthier sentence.