'Brazen' thief jailed for breaking into NHS doctor's car to steal his bag

30 April 2020, 18:43

Sabrina Moustakim has been jailed for eight weeks for breaking into a doctors car
Sabrina Moustakim has been jailed for eight weeks for breaking into a doctors car. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A woman has been jailed for breaking into a doctor's car while he popped into a pharmacy has been put behind bars for eight weeks.

Sabrina Moustakim, 32, of Hastings Road, Coventry, was caught on CCTV stealing the bag which contained bank cards and an NHS identity card, West Midlands Police said.

The key worker had popped into the store in Harnall Lane just before 5pm on April 22, returning to find his car had been broken into.

Moustakim was charged with theft and appeared before Coventry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

She pleaded guilty to the offence and was jailed for eight weeks.

Speaking after sentencing Detective Inspector Amar Patel, of West Midlands Police, said: "It's terrible to think that during this current Covid-19 crisis, some people are still seeking and taking opportunities to commit crime and cause unnecessary stress on people in what is already a difficult time.

"Stealing from anyone is bad enough, but to so brazenly break into a car during daylight hours that happened to belong to a NHS key worker is beyond words and I welcome this quick arrest, charge and sentencing of Moustakim."

