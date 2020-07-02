Breaking: Teenager charged with murder of sisters in Wembley park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

By Maddie Goodfellow

A teenager has been charged with the murder of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley, who were found dead in a London park last month.

18-year-old Danyal Hussein was arrested at his south London home and charged with the murder of Bibaa Henry, the murder of Nicole Smallman and possession of an offensive weapon.

Nicole, 27, and Bibaa, 46, had been celebrating Ms Henry's birthday on the night before they were found dead in Fryent Gardens in Wembley.

Hussein will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police were called to the park at 13.08 on Sunday June 7 to a report of two women found unresponsive. The women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the women were stabbed to death in the small hours of Saturday June 6 after spending the evening celebrating Bibaa's 46th birthday in the park with a group of friends from about 8pm on the Friday evening.

They were with a group of friends which dispersed at around 1.05am and were described as being "in good spirits and taking selfies, listening to music and dancing with fairy lights."

North West BCU Commander Roy Smith said: “I would like to thank the local community for their support both with the investigation and the police activity at and around the scene.

"I know that colleagues from across the Met have been working tirelessly on this investigation. My officers will remain on patrol in the local area providing continued reassurance – please do stop and speak with them if you have any questions or concerns”