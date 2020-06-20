Man and woman arrested following triple stabbing in Liverpool

Two arrests have been made. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A 27-year old-man and a 22-year-old woman have been arrested after three people were stabbed in a knife attack in Liverpool.

Both were arrested on suspicion of a Section 18 assault.

The alleged assault took place in the Kensington area.

Reports form the scene say a woman could be heard screaming after a fight broke out between a group of men at around 8am this morning.

Officers were called to the scene at around 9.25am.

A 32-year-old man was found to have sustained serious stab wounds to his stomach.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

There are yellow evidence markers on the pavement outside houses on Malvern Street running onto Mirfield Street @LivEchonews pic.twitter.com/Asj2JqTRG3 — Jonathan Humphries (@JHumphriesEcho) June 20, 2020

A second man and a woman were found to have sustained head injuries, which are not thought to be serious at this stage.

Officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries and anyone with information is asked to get in touch.

Chief Inspector Derek Riley, of Merseyside Police, said: “We are in the very early stages of an investigation and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to please get in touch.

“To use a weapon of any kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by Merseyside Police.

"We are working to establish the exact circumstances and so if you saw or heard anything suspicious in Mirfield Street or the surrounding area this morning, or have and CCTV or dashcam footage, please let us know.”

If you have any information please contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref. 20000358574 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.