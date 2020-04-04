Man jailed for spitting and coughing at NHS workers who were treating him

David Newton was jailed for coughing at NHS workers. Picture: LBC News

By Chris Chambers

A man from Merseyside has been jailed for six months for spitting and coughing at NHS workers who were trying to treat him.

David Newton, 50, from Liscard on the Wirral was being treated at Arrowe Park Hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning when he became violent.

As hospital workers treated him, he started kicking out at staff, swearing at them and then coughing and spitting at workers who didn't have protective equipment on.

Newton was taken out of the unit by the police but continued to kick out at security guards.

He was charged with assaulting an emergency worker, pleaded guilty at Wirral Magistrates’ Court and was given an immediate jail term of six months and ordered to pay £300 in compensation.

Alan Currums, of CPS Mersey-Cheshire said: “This sort of behaviour is totally unacceptable at any time, but in the current coronavirus situation, it is even more dangerous.

“Mr Newton chose to lash out, cough and spit in close proximity to a key NHS worker, with no thought at all for the distress and possible health problems he was causing her.

“This nurse told police that she was worried enough about coming into work in the current pandemic without being spat at. Newton also attacked security guards at the hospital and the police officers who arrested him.

“District Judge James Clarke has given this man an immediate jail term - so within hours of committing this offence, Newton is behind bars.

“This sort of behaviour will never be tolerated, but in the current coronavirus outbreak, it is deplorable.

“The Crown Prosecution Service will work with the police to bring people committing similar offences to justice."