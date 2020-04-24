Pair jailed for sending £2,700 to fund ISIS

24 April 2020, 22:20

Ayub Nurhussein (R), 29, and 30-year-old Said Mohammed (L) have been jailed for sending money to ISIS
Ayub Nurhussein (R), 29, and 30-year-old Said Mohammed (L) have been jailed for sending money to ISIS. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A pair have been put behind bars for 14-and-a-half years for sending money to ISIS.

Ayub Nurhussein, 29, and 30-year-old Said Mohammed communicated with one another and a third individual – believed to be based in Iraq – to send money to support Daesh fighters in Iraq and Syria.

Detectives working across the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and Counter Terrorism Police North-West found that they sent the money via contacts in Denmark on three separate occasions in April, June and July 2019.

On 16 July 2019, Nurhussein was arrested in his Stockwell home and Mohammed was arrested in Longsight, Manchester in a co-ordinated response from both teams.

Searches of their addresses recovered large quantities of digital media, including mobile phones containing chat records revealing the two men’s plans.

Nurhussein was also found in possession of documents and records likely to be of use to a terrorist. Both men were charged on July 2019 with terrorism offences, including funding terrorism.

Both men pleaded guilty to one count of arranging funds or property for the purposes of terrorism.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “I am very pleased with today’s sentences.

“The Met works with other police forces and security services to provide a counter terrorism network, both at home and abroad, whose strength and effect is continually felt by those who conspire to commit acts of violence and terror.

“Today’s result was a direct consequence of that network. Working with our counter terrorism network colleagues in Manchester, we quickly identified the activity of these two individuals, who contrived to get money to Daesh, and have brought them to justice.”

