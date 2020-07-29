Peter McCombie: Man charged with manslaughter after pensioner killed in cyclist hit-and-run

29 July 2020, 08:05

Peter McCombie, 72, was killed in a cyclist hit-and-run
Peter McCombie, 72, was killed in a cyclist hit-and-run. Picture: Met Police
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A man has been charged with manslaughter and causing harm by wanton and furious driving after a 72-year-old was killed in a cyclist hit-and-run in east London.

Ermir Loka, 22, has been charged after allegedly striking down Peter McCombie who was walking along Bow Road, Tower Hamlets, on 3 July.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition with severe head injuries but died eight days later.

Detectives investigating the fatal collision have now charged Loka, of Waltham Forest, with manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton and furious driving.

He is due to appear before Thames Magistrates’ on Wednesday, 29 July.

Mr McCombie died in hospital on 11 July.

