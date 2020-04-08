Police hunt 'despicable' men who licked hands before wiping on supermarket food

CCTV images have been released of the two subjects. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Maddie Goodfellow

Police are hunting for two "despicable men" who licked their hands before wiping them over food in a supermarket.

The pair entered a Sainsbury's in Morecambe, Lancashire on Saturday afternoon.

They can be seen on CCTV licking their hands before wiping then over vegetables, meat and fridges in the store.

Staff had to disinfect the entire shop and destroy multiple products.

Lancashire Police has released images of the two men and are appealing for information from the public.

Inspector James Martin, described the pair as"utterly despicable".

He said: "That anyone could think this sort of behaviour is appropriate or amusing, even in normal times, is beyond me.

"But at this time of crisis when many people have been faced with empty shelves in shops it is flabbergasting."

Speaking directly to the men, Inspector Martin said: "You must surely know that what you have done is wrong."