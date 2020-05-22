Terrifying CCTV footage of gunpoint robbery at Tesco released in hunt for suspect

22 May 2020, 14:06

By Matt Drake

A man who robbed a Tesco at gunpoint is still at large as police release the shocking CCTV in a bid to catch him.

CCTV shows a man wearing a white facemask and beanie hat walking into the store in Shoreham, West Sussex, at 6.27am last Friday.

He has a green jacket on and brandishes what police are saying is a silver handgun as he advances on a member of staff.

The man walked into the store in Upper Shoreham Road with a silver handgun
The man walked into the store in Upper Shoreham Road with a silver handgun. Picture: PA

The scared shop worker is seen putting both hands in the air and opening up the till.

The man, still holding the gun, then appears to grab a quantity of cash from the register and walks out of the store.

Detective Sergeant Andy Ricks said: "This was a terrifying incident and we are seeking the public's help in identifying the man in the CCTV.

Handout CCTV still issued by Sussex Police of a robbery at the Texco Express store in Shoreham
Handout CCTV still issued by Sussex Police of a robbery at the Texco Express store in Shoreham. Picture: PA

"I am hoping that someone may recognise the distinctive beanie hat or the green jacket worn by the suspect.

"If you can help us in any way with our inquiries, please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Stafford."

Two men, aged 30 and 38, from Shoreham, were both arrested on suspicion of robbery and have been released on bail until June 12, Sussex Police said.

