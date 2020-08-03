Two bodies found in car at Dorset beauty spot

3 August 2020, 12:22 | Updated: 3 August 2020, 12:48

The car was found in Durlston Country Park in Dorset
The car was found in Durlston Country Park in Dorset. Picture: Google

By Kate Buck

An investigation has been launched after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a car at a Dorset beauty spot.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 8am this morning to reports of an unresponsive pair inside a vehicle.

A statement from Dorset Police said: “We were called at 8.17 am on Monday 3rd August 2020 by the fire service to reports that two people had been found unresponsive in a car parked at Durlston Country Park on Lighthouse Road, Swanage.

“Officers have attended the incident, along with the ambulance service. The road leading to the country park has been closed and a cordon is in place.

“Very sadly the body of a man and a woman were found inside the vehicle.

“Enquiries are underway to identify the individuals, establish the circumstances of the deaths and inform their next of kin. The coroner has been informed.”

Locals have been asked to avoid the area.

