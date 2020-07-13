More than 380 migrants attempted to cross English Channel on Sunday

13 July 2020, 09:57 | Updated: 13 July 2020, 10:02

The Home Office confirmed around 380 migrants attempted to cross the Channel at the weekend
The Home Office confirmed around 380 migrants attempted to cross the Channel at the weekend [File Photo]. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

At least 180 migrants were able to cross the English Channel to the UK on Sunday - a new single-day record.

They were among more than 380 migrants who attempted the crossing, the Home Office confirmed on Monday morning.

More than 200 migrants were intercepted by the French and prevented from reaching the UK.

On Sunday Home Secretary Priti Patel and her French counterpart signed an agreement on intelligence sharing in an effort to tackle people smugglers.

They have agreed to create a Franco-British intelligence cell, French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday afternoon.

Ms Patel was been in Calais today for talks on security cooperation between the two nations.

Speaking to reporter on Sunday Ms Patel said: "I have been in France today seeing first-hand the significant work undertaken on that side of the Channel to address the unacceptably high levels of small boats, alongside the efforts of Border Force and the National Crime Agency in the UK.

"But despite all of the action taken by law enforcement to date - intercepting the boats, making arrests, returning people to France and putting the criminals responsible behind bars - the numbers continue to increase.

"This simply cannot be allowed to go on. Today, I have signed an agreement with the French to create a joint intelligence cell which will crack down on the gangs behind this vile people-smuggling operation and impressed on my French counterpart the need to stop these illegal crossings for the benefit of both our countries.

"This is the start of a new operational approach with the newly appointed French Interior Minister."

It is not clear if the new agreement includes measures to return migrants picked up in UK waters to France.

