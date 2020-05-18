Aya Hachem: Three men arrested over murder of law student shot outside Lidl

Three men have been arrested over the death of Aya Hachem. Picture: Facebook

By Kate Buck

Three men have been arrested over the murder of law student Aya Hachem, police have said.

The 19-year-old died after being shot outside a Lidl in Blackburn just 100 metres from her family home.

Detectives said Aya was an "innocent passer-by" and is thought to have been shot from a car window at around 3pm on Sunday, after she had left the house to go shopping.

DCC Terry Woods, of Lancashire Police, called her death an "appalling and senseless attack" and said her family are "distraught".

He said: "This was an appalling and senseless attack on an innocent young woman, whose life was cut short while she was simply out doing some shopping.

“First and foremost our condolences are with her family, who have lost their daughter during the holy month of Ramadan.

“In the last 24 hours we have learnt that Aya was a much-loved family member and friend who was enjoying her studies at the University of Salford. She also gave her time to being a young trustee of the Children’s Society.

"For her life to have been cut short like this is unthinkable and her family are understandably utterly distraught."