Teenager charged with supplying ecstasy in connection with drug death of boy, 13

Carson Price died when he was 13 after taking MDMA. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the supply of MDMA by officers investigating the death of 13-year-old Carson Price.

Carson died on 12 April 2019 after being found unconscious in a park in Ystrad Mynach, near Caerphilly, South Wales.

An inquest into his death concluded it was drug related.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested six days after Carson's death.

He will appear at Cwmbran Youth Court on July 28.

More to follow...