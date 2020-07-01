Teenager charged with supplying ecstasy in connection with drug death of boy, 13

1 July 2020, 17:09 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 17:20

Carson Price died when he was 13 after taking MDMA
Carson Price died when he was 13 after taking MDMA. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the supply of MDMA by officers investigating the death of 13-year-old Carson Price.

Carson died on 12 April 2019 after being found unconscious in a park in Ystrad Mynach, near Caerphilly, South Wales.

An inquest into his death concluded it was drug related.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested six days after Carson's death.

He will appear at Cwmbran Youth Court on July 28.

More to follow...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

Sayagi Sivanantham was found with knife wound on Tuesday

Murder investigation launched after girl, 5, is stabbed to death
Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were found stabbed to death in the park

Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder of two sisters in London park
Migrant crossings have surged since the lockdown began

Migrant crossing crisis is 'a fire that we haven't been able to put out' ex Border Force chief warns

UK News

The four-year-old girl found injured at the property later died at hospital

Girl, 4, dies and woman, 35, fighting for life in hospital after police called to home

UK News

Samuel Konneh, 39, has been jailed for two years for spitting at police and claiming to have coronavirus

Man jailed for spitting blood in police officer's mouth while claiming to have Covid-19
The Shrewsbury And Telford Hospital could be subjected to a criminal investigation

Criminal probe launched into NHS hospital trust over complaints about maternity care
A teenager has died after being shot in the Seattle autonomous zone

Boy, 16, shot dead and 14-year-old wounded in Seattle police-free zone
Forensic investigators at the scene in Glasgow

Glasgow stabbing victim discharged from hospital as police chiefs hail officers' bravery
Alex Hepburn has had an appeal to overturn his rape conviction dismissed

Cricketer Alex Hepburn loses appeal to overturn rape conviction
Dame Cressida Dick has urged drinkers to be calm

Police Commissioner warns officers will be 'a lot more ready' ahead of pubs reopening

UK News