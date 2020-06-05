Man, 19, arrested after two-year-old boy left fighting for life in north London shooting

5 June 2020, 09:12 | Updated: 5 June 2020, 10:05

n
A two-year-old has been seriously injured following a shooting in north London. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A toddler is "battling for his life" after he was one of four people shot on a street in Brent, north London.

A 19 year old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack, which also injured the boy's mum and two other teenage men.

The shooting happened in Energen Close, Harlesden, late on Wednesday evening, after a lone gunman approached the victims before opening fire.

The little boy was shot as he sat in a nearby car.

Police say the gunman fled the scene on a motorbike.

The child is now "battling for his life", police said, while the three adults are all in hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,

It is believed all the injured and the suspect are known to each other

A 19 year old has been arrested on suspicion of murder
A 19 year old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: PA

DCI Rick Sewart said: “As result of this terrible crime an innocent two-year-old-boy is now seriously ill in hospital. This child was shot in a wanton act of indiscriminate violence.

"I know that people will be shocked and horrified that a little boy should be the victim of a gunman and I need the community to show their support for him, and his family, by telling police what they know.

"Anyone giving information will be fully supported and if you don’t want to give your name you can call Crimestoppers, which is totally anonymous.

"But however you want to do it, make that call, and anyone who is doubtful should think of that little boy and his family’s anguish.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

Please quote CAD 8326/03JUN.To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

