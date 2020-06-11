Gun used to murder journalist Lyra McKee found in Northern Ireland

11 June 2020, 17:45 | Updated: 11 June 2020, 18:31

Police say this was the gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee
Police say this was the gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Police in Northern Ireland say they have found the gun which was used to murder Lyra McKee.

Lyra, 29, was shot dead in Derry on 18 April last year, while reporting from a riot on the Creggan estate.

She was by bullets which detectives believe were aimed at police vehicles which she was stood next to during unrest.

The gun - a Hemmerli X-Esse pistol - was recovered during the search of a field in Ballymagroarty last weekend.

The German-made firearm was also found with ammunition and a fully-primed bomb hidden inside a lunchbox.

It is believed it was stolen some time ago and had been used prior to her Lyra's killing.

One man has been charged with her murder and a second man has been charged with offences relating to the rioting that preceded it.

DSI Jason Murphy said: “Examinations of the gun recovered in Ballymagroarty last weekend have now confirmed that this is the gun that killed Lyra McKee. Since 18 April last year, we have been collectively focused on seeking to bring to justice those who were involved in Lyra’s murder.

Lyra McKee was shot dead on 18 April last year
Lyra McKee was shot dead on 18 April last year. Picture: PSNI

“That collective effort has never been simply directed towards the person who pulled the trigger. I am as clear today as I have ever been that the bringing of that gun onto the streets involved a number of senior figures in the New IRA.

"Today’s confirmation is a significant step forward and opens up a new avenue of investigation for my team. We will be relentless in pursuing opportunities to bring to justice every person who was involved in the chain of events that led to the gunman indiscriminately firing four shots."

Detectives have combed through more than 100 videos of the night Lyra was shot, and have found the gun jammed twice as the gunman tried to fire.

The suspect then tried to eject the rounds from the gun, and it is hoped he touched the components of the weapon in his attempts to unblock it.

A detailed forensic examination is currently taking place.

The gun was also found with bullets and a bomb
The gun was also found with bullets and a bomb. Picture: PA
Lyra was a prominent journalist and activist in Northern Ireland
Lyra was a prominent journalist and activist in Northern Ireland. Picture: PA

DSI Murphy added: "I'm confident that I know the identity of the gunman, I'm confident that I know the identity of the New IRA that were on the ground that night.

"I'm confident at this stage that I can piece together the roles each of those individuals played.

"The work for me and my team arising now from the recovery of the gun is to establish the evidence that proves the story that I've been able to tell over the last 15 months."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

A newborn cygnet was kicked and later died

Police hunt man who kicked two baby swans in Royal Park

Footage has been posted online of people shouting at protestors.

Black Lives Matter protesters told "go back to Africa" at Hertfordshire demonstration

UK News

Alice Cutter was sentenced on Tuesday

Former 'Miss Hitler' contestant jailed for being member of banned terrorist group
German prosecutors say they have "some evidence" that Madeleine McCann is dead

German prosecutors have 'some evidence' Madeleine McCann is dead

UK News

Alice cutter

Neo-Nazi couple facing jail for being 'active members' of banned group
A total of 36 arrests were made during Sunday's Black Lives Matter protests

36 people arrested in London during Sunday's Black Lives Matter protests

UK News

A number of attacks on phone masts across the country are believed to be linked to false claims that the 5G network is spreading coronavirus

Man facing jail over 5G phone mast arson case

Police intervene anti-racism protest in London

Twelve arrested at protest after violent clashes leave eight police officers injured

UK News

A man was shot dead in Hackney in east London

Murder probe after man is shot dead in east London

Inga Gehricke disappeared in 2015 and has not been found

Madeleine McCann suspect 'linked to disappearance of German girl in 2015'