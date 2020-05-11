Harry Dunn suspect 'wanted internationally' after Interpol issues Red Notice

Harry Dunn died after being hit by a car while he was on his motorcycle. Picture: Facebook

By Kate Buck

The alleged killer of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn is "wanted internationally" after an Interpol Red Notice was issued for her arrest.

Anne Sacoolas, 42, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in January.

In an email to the 19-year-old's parents from Northamptonshire Police, the force said "the wanted circulations should be enacted" should Sacoolas leave the US.

The teenager was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August last year.

Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

On April 30, a spokeswoman for the US State Department reiterated its position that at the time of the accident, and for the duration of her time in the UK, the driver had immunity from criminal jurisdiction.

Reacting to the news of an Interpol Red Notice being issued for suspect Anne Sacoolas, Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles said: "It's been a terrible time for us.

"We are utterly bereft and heartbroken and miss our Harry every minute of every single day.

"This is important news that (our spokesman) has just passed on to us and we are in pieces.

"I just want to urge Mrs Sacoolas to come back to the UK and do the right thing. Face justice and maybe then our two families can come together after the tragedy and build a bridge."

