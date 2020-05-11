Harry Dunn suspect 'wanted internationally' after Interpol issues Red Notice

11 May 2020, 17:29 | Updated: 11 May 2020, 17:47

Harry Dunn died after being hit by a car while he was on his motorcycle
Harry Dunn died after being hit by a car while he was on his motorcycle. Picture: Facebook

By Kate Buck

The alleged killer of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn is "wanted internationally" after an Interpol Red Notice was issued for her arrest.

Anne Sacoolas, 42, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in January.

In an email to the 19-year-old's parents from Northamptonshire Police, the force said "the wanted circulations should be enacted" should Sacoolas leave the US.

The teenager was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August last year.

Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

On April 30, a spokeswoman for the US State Department reiterated its position that at the time of the accident, and for the duration of her time in the UK, the driver had immunity from criminal jurisdiction.

Reacting to the news of an Interpol Red Notice being issued for suspect Anne Sacoolas, Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles said: "It's been a terrible time for us.

"We are utterly bereft and heartbroken and miss our Harry every minute of every single day.

"This is important news that (our spokesman) has just passed on to us and we are in pieces.

"I just want to urge Mrs Sacoolas to come back to the UK and do the right thing. Face justice and maybe then our two families can come together after the tragedy and build a bridge."

More to follow...

The cost of fines will increase from Thursday

Coronavirus fines to increase to £100 under new rules

Police made seven arrests at the party, where children were present

Seven arrests at birthday party in Bolton where guests 'coughed and spat' at police
A vigil outside the supermarket fore Calvin Munerlyn, the security guard who was shot dead

Two arrested over fatal shooting of US security guard who told woman to wear mask

Police want to trace this man after a homeless man was left fighting for life

Police hunt thug who left homeless man fighting for life in hospital
Moment officer deploys Taser at a man charged with various offences

Police investigate after footage emerges of father being tasered in front of child

The gang stole valuable life-saving equipment that was destined for the NHS

Police hunt gang of crooks who stole £166,000 of life-saving PPE destined for NHS
The hacker targeted a children's exercise class on zoom

'Zoom bomber' hacks children's fitness class and streams child sex abuse video to 60 kids
Sergeant Gareth Spreadbury says he and his officers are facing being assaulted during the coronavirus pandemic

Criminals using Covid-19 as a 'biological weapon', frontline officer says
Some of the writing on the memorial

Police appeal after 'senseless and disrespectful' war memorial vandalisation
A police officer has been assaulted in north West London

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following serious assault on police officer

