London stabbing: Moment workmen 'restrain knifeman after anti-semitic attack'

Workmen hold down a suspect knifeman. Picture: artonanisland

By Kate Buck

This is the moment a group of construction workers pinned down a suspected knifeman in Stoke Newington in London.

The assailant allegedly targeted a Hasidic Jewish man on the High Street, and the victim - who is in his fifties - suffered stab wounds.

Police have confirmed a suspect in his forties sustained minor head injuries, and has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A witness posted on Twitter: "Looks to be an apparent hate crime on Stoke Newington.

"Those in the area restraining the assailant while waiting for police. Victim (who seemed to be getting treatment and hopefully is ok) is a Hasidic Jew."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "At 10.54am police were called to reports of a male being restrained in Stoke Newington High Street, N16. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

"A man, aged in his 50s, was found suffering stab wounds. Another man, aged in his 40s, had been restrained on the floor by members of the public.

"A man aged in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder."He has been taken to hospital after suffering what is believed to be minor head injuries.

"The victim, aged in his 50s, has also been taken to hospital. We await further updates on his condition.

"We are not treating this as terror-related."