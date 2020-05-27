Louise Smith: Man arrested on suspicion of teen's murder after she went missing on VE Day

27 May 2020, 11:07

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of Louise Smith
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of Louise Smith. Picture: Hampshire Police

By Kate Buck

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Louise Smith, police have said.

The 16-year-old had been missing since the 8 May VE Day bank holiday when she was spotted in Somborne Drive, Havant, in Hampshire.

Her body was discovered two weeks later in nearby woodland, and detectives launched a murder investigation.

The 29-year-old suspect is currently being held by police for questioning.

A 29-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Louise was last spotted on CCTV entering a Tesco Metro store on Greywell Road shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday 7 May.

