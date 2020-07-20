Man, 23, who punched teen in face as he tried to rape her is jailed

Mohammad Abdullah, 23, has been jailed for seven years for attempted rape. Picture: Dorset Police

By Kate Buck

A man who punched a teenager in face as he tried to rape her has been put behind bars for seven years.

Mohammad Abdullah, 23, of no fixed abode, was convicted of attacking his 18-year-old victim at around 4.30am on 18 May 2019 as she was walking through the town centre in Weymouth, Dorset.

He initially offered to walk with her but forced her into the hallway of a block of flats and held her throat as she screamed for help.

He then punched her in the face and tried to pin her to the floor, but fled when his victim's screams were answered by passers by.

He was arrested in Poole the following day, and initially told police officers he was 16.

During sentencing on Monday, Abdullah has also been ordered to serve an additional four years on licence when he is released.

Detective Constable Lucy Johnson said: “This was a truly horrifying ordeal for the victim and it has understandably had a significant impact on her.

“Officers have been supporting her throughout this investigation and I would like to take this opportunity to praise her for the courage she displayed during the trial. I hope that her bravery will encourage others to have the confidence to come forward and report similar offences in the knowledge that they will help to secure convictions and be offered full support.

"I am also grateful to all the witnesses who attended court to give evidence because without them we may not have achieved this outcome.

“I am glad that thanks to our fast moving enquiries we were able to quickly identify and arrest Abdullah so he could face justice before the court.”