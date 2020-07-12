Man charged with GBH after police officer stabbed in arm

12 July 2020, 20:49

A man has been charged after a police officer was stabbed
Picture: PA

By Megan White

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a police officer was stabbed in the arm.

Ibrahim Gul, 37, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis, the Metropolitan Police said.

The officer was hospitalised after the incident in Hendon, north west London, on Friday.

He has now been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery, the police spokesman said.

Gul is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday.

