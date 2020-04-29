Man arrested on suspicion of murder after two young children killed in Ilford

Pavinya (left) and Nigish Nithiyakumar died on Sunday. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Megan White

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two young children died in Ilford on Sunday.

The man, who is in hospital with a knife wound, was arrested on suspicion of the murders of 19-month-old Pavinya Nithiyakumar and three-year-old Nigish Nithiyakumar.

He remains in hospital under police guard, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called to the address at around 5.30pm on Sunday to reports of a man and two children having been injured.

The children were found suffering from knife wounds.

19-month-old Pavinya was pronounced dead at the scene and three-year-old Nigish was taken to hospital, where he subsequently died.

Detective chief inspector Vicky Tunstall said: "The ending of these innocent young lives is extraordinarily tragic and we are working hard to fully understand what may have caused this to happen.

"Whilst I know the effects of this crime are reverberating throughout the local community, please be reassured that we are not seeking any other person(s) in connection with the deaths and there is no cause for the community to be fearful or alarmed.

"I would like to hear from anyone who feels they may have information that could assist our investigation to understand this horrific tragedy."