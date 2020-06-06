Murder probe after man is shot dead in east London

A man was shot dead in Hackney in east London. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation is under way after a man was shot dead in east London.

Scotland Yard officers were called to Brackenfield Close in Hackney at about 11.30pm last night following reports of shots being fired.

Police and London Ambulance Service paramedics and found a victim suffering gunshot injuries.

Despite the efforts of medics and officers, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A cordon remains in place at the scene while officers investigate the incident.

A section 60 has also been authorised, giving police additional stop and search powers across the borough of Hackney until 3.15pm on Saturday, June 6.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is being urged to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 8894 of June 5.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.