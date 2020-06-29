Police hunt man who shoved onlooker into canal after woman 'kicked swan'

Police want to speak to the woman in the video. Picture: Twitter

By Maddie Goodfellow

A woman was filmed appearing to kick a mating swan before an onlooker was pushed into the canal for trying to intervene.

Police have appealed to the public for information to help identify the man and woman involved.

Officers say the pair were part of a group of around ten people gathered near the water in Limehouse, east London, on Friday.

Videos posted to social media show the woman trying to kick the bird, although it is not clear if she made contact.

An older man then steps forward to intervene and speaks to the group.

As he is speaking to the group, a young man appears behind him and shoves him into the canal. He is then seen riding away on a scooter, shouting "have that!"

READ MORE: Leicester faces two-week lockdown 'extension' after rise in Covid-19 cases

READ MORE: Donald Trump tweets, then deletes video of supporter shouting 'white power'

READ MORE: Care homes scandal viewed as Government’s biggest failing during coronavirus crisis

A man was shoved into the canal. Picture: Twitter

Initial reports suggested that the woman kicked the two swans when they were mating.

However, witnesses to the incident have since come forward to say the woman was actually trying the break up the two swans, who were fighting.

"The one to pursue is the idiot boy in the blue shirt who pushed the man in the canal," one witness said.

Another said: "I was there. I don't know any of the people involved, but I saw the whole thing. One swan was very definitely attacking the other."

Police say enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Picture: Twitter

Following the incident, Superintendent Andy Cox from Metropolitan Police said: "Awful viewing. Animal cruelty is an indicator of many other vile behaviours and a tendency towards other forms of violence.

"The assault & anti social behaviour needs our action. Help us by letting us know who these offenders are via 101 or confidentially via crimestoppers."

Former police officer Mike Pannett wrote on Twitter: "Who knew how deep that water was? That could have ended up in life changing injuries to that brave young man.

"Vile cowards and bullies of the highest order."

The Metropolitan Police said that enquiries into the incident and into the identities of the man and woman involved were continuing.

In a statement, they said no arrests have been made.

“At approximately 14:15hrs on Saturday, 27 June police received a third party report of a man assaulted in Limehouse Basin, E14,” the statement read.

“Enquiries into the incident, including to identify those involved, continue. No arrests.”