Police officer under investigation for alleged GBH after Tasered man left with life-changing injuries

The victim, in his 20s, was reportedly Tasered as he jumped over a wall. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A police officer has been placed under criminal investigation for allegedly causing grievous bodily harm after a man was Tasered and left with life-changing injuries.

The victim, in his 20s, was reportedly Tasered as he jumped over a wall while being chased by police in Harringay, north London on 4 May.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences and taken to hospital where he was assessed as having a life-changing injury, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

The watchdog said on Friday that it had advised the officer that he is subject to a criminal investigation and will be asked by IOPC investigators to give a written account of the incident under caution.

It added that the officer had also been served notice of investigation for gross misconduct after the incident on May 4.

Police made a mandatory referral to the IOPC following the incident when police on patrol approached the man on Burgoyne Road.

IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem said: "Having examined a range of evidence including body worn video, witness statements and medical evidence, we have taken the decision that this is now a criminal investigation.

"A criminal investigation does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.

"We understand that many people are concerned about this incident and I want to reassure people that this is being thoroughly and independently investigated."