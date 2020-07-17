Police issue CCTV of cyclist after hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

17 July 2020, 10:08

Police issued CCTV of a cyclist they want to trace
Police issued CCTV of a cyclist they want to trace. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police have issued CCTV of a cyclist they want to trace after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run.

Police were called just after 5pm on July 3 to Bow Road in east London to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, 72-year-old Peter McCombie, was taken to hospital in a critical condition with serious head injuries. He died in hospital eight days later.

The cyclist did not stop at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Detective Inspector Julie Trodden, leading the investigation, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises this man or saw him leaving the scene to call police.

"This man cycled off from the scene, but from photos we can see he abandoned his cycle and then ran off.

"If anyone knows the location of this bike please tell us, it is vital evidence. Any information you can give, even if it is just the street where you saw him, could be crucial.

“Peter was an active man who had continued to work beyond retirement age. As a result of this collision his family, friends and colleagues are now mourning his loss.

“I am also asking anyone who in the area at around 5pm on Friday, 3 July and who witnessed this collision, or the events immediately prior to and after the collision to contact the police.

“Finally, I continue to appeal directly to the cyclist involved – please come forward to assist this investigation but, more importantly, to provide answers to the victim’s family who are grieving the tragic loss of a loved one.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to call police on 0208 597 4874 or 101 or contact them via Twitter @MetCC quoting CAD 5779/03JUL

People can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

