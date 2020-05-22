Police probe into driver filmed at nearly 200mph 'on A-road'

The motorist appeared to hit speeds of almost 200mph. Picture: Twitter

By Megan White

Police have launched an investigation after video emerged of a motorist driving at almost 200mph on a main road.

The car's speedometer shows the motorist reached a speed of 193mph in the video. It is thought to have been taken on the A2 near Gravesend, Kent.

In the clip, the driver is seen building speed before being forced to slow down for a lorry at a roundabout.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cox, who is part of the Metropolitan Police’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, branded the driving “horrific.”

A Kent Police spokesman said: “Kent Police has been made aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a car being driven at excessive speed on the Gravesend area and the London-bound carriageway of the A2 on a date yet to be established.

“An investigation has been launched by the Roads Policing Unit."

In a tweet, Supt Cox said: “said: “Unfortunately more horrific driving. I have tasked investigative work to see if we can identify the car involved and location.

“Needless to say if in London we will do all we can to seek the most robust action possible. If outside London we will support the relevant Force.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is being asked to call police on 101 quoting 22-0707.