Police stop dangerous driver by knocking him off moped with 'tactical contact'

26 March 2020, 19:36

The man was detained using 'tactical contact'
The man was detained using 'tactical contact'. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Tobi Akingbade

A moped rider who drove at officers before fleeing was stopped using "tactical contact" when he was spotted by police for a second time just hours later.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect, 24, evaded officers on Wednesday evening after being seen riding his moped dangerously in London’s tourist hotspot Trafalgar Square.

The man drove his vehicle at officers, and police discharged a Taser but the man drove up an alleyway and escaped.

Police spotted the same driver on Notting Hill Gate and stopped him on Gloucester Terrace, where he tried to make off by riding on the pavement.

The rider was stopped by police using “tactical contact” and a Taser was discharged at around 8.45pm.

The man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police and dangerous driving, as well as breach of a court order, driving while disqualified and assault on an emergency worker.

