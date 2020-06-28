Breaking News

Reports of 'screaming and man covered in blood' less than mile from Glasgow knife attack

Police have responded to reports of a man covered in blood in Glasgow city centre. Picture: HeartScotNews

By Kate Buck

Police have been called to reports of a "screaming and a man covered in blood" less than a mile from the scene of the Glasgow knife attack.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Traders’ bar on Argyle Street in Glasgow today.

There have been reports of one person taken away by an ambulance, while three police cars remain on the scene.

It is less than a mile from the Park Hill Hotel, in which six people were stabbed by a man who was then shot dead by police.

A police officer was among those injured.

More to follow...