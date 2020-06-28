Reports of 'screaming and man covered in blood' less than mile from Glasgow knife attack
28 June 2020, 13:15 | Updated: 28 June 2020, 13:30
Police have been called to reports of a "screaming and a man covered in blood" less than a mile from the scene of the Glasgow knife attack.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Traders’ bar on Argyle Street in Glasgow today.
There have been reports of one person taken away by an ambulance, while three police cars remain on the scene.
It is less than a mile from the Park Hill Hotel, in which six people were stabbed by a man who was then shot dead by police.
A police officer was among those injured.
