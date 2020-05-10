Seven arrests at birthday party in Bolton where guests 'coughed and spat' at police

10 May 2020, 15:08

Police made seven arrests at the party, where children were present
Police made seven arrests at the party, where children were present.

By Asher McShane

Seven people have been arrested at a birthday party in Bolton which was against the rules of coronavirus lockdown.

Eight people were fined for breaking Covid-19 regulations after a fight broke out at the birthday party attended by 40 adults and children.

Police were called to reports of a large number of people brawling outside a property in Bolton shortly before 8pm on Saturday.

Officers encouraged the group to leave but some refused to co-operate and even began to deliberately cough and spit at police.

Seven people were arrested at the scene in Wemsley Grove on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and breaching lockdown measures.

They were detained for a period of time and later handed fixed penalties, said Greater Manchester Police.

Another person was not arrested but was given a fixed penalty at the scene.

Assistant Chief Constable Robert Potts, said: "When the vast majority of us are all making such sacrifices in order to reduce the transmission of the virus and save lives as a result it is really disappointing to see the rules being flagrantly ignored by those who are putting their own safety and the safety of so many others at risk.

"This remains an incredibly challenging time for everybody but we all need to follow the legislation and government guidance in order to save lives and protect the most vulnerable members of our communities.

"Following this incident, the Bolton Neighbourhood Team will be out providing reassurance to residents in the area, so please feel free to speak to them if you have any questions or concerns."

