Thorpe Park stabbing: Man charged after victim was knifed in stomach

A man has been charged with a stabbing at Thorpe Park. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a victim was stabbed at Thorpe Park.

The famous theme park was locked down for around two hours on 18 July after the an altercation broke out on the bridge close to the exit.

A 26-year-old man was treated for an injury to his stomach.

Craig Harakh, 26, of Jeffreys Road, Lambeth, has also been charged with intent and possession of an offensive weapon over the attack on July 18.

the victim is now recovering at home, and no one else was injured in the attack.

Harakh has been remanded in custody and will appear at Staines Magistrates' Court by videolink on Wednesday.

Thorpe Park re-opened earlier this month on July 4 after being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The park opened on 4 July after having been closed during the pandemic. Picture: PA

In a statement, they said: "On 18th July 2020, an incident took place at the Thorpe Park Resort where a guest was seriously injured by another guest.

"The Resort’s security team and fully trained medical staff were at the scene within minutes and administered immediate care until emergency services teams arrived. The Police were alerted immediately and the Resort is co-operating fully with their investigations.

"The health, safety and security of our guests is our primary objective. We have an excellent security track record and have never had any incidents of this kind in over forty years.

"Our staff are trained to respond to incidents of all size and scale, and the Resort’s security staff maintain regular patrols on site. CCTV cameras are also situated throughout the Resort.

"We will be maintaining contact with both the injured guests’ family and the Police."