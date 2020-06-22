Three members of same family hit and killed in crash in Cumbria

22 June 2020, 10:49 | Updated: 22 June 2020, 11:14

The victims have not yet been formally identified but are understood to be from the same family
The victims have not yet been formally identified but are understood to be from the same family. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested after three people were killed in a crash in Cumbria.

Three pedestrians, understood to be members of the same family, died after the collision in Abbey Road, Dalton-in-Furness, at about 2.30pm on Sunday.

Police said the driver of a Peugeot, a 47-year-old-man from the local area, had been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The victims, who have not yet been formally identified but are believed to have been related, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Monday morning, markings from police investigations could be seen on the road and pavement, damaged temporary railings were on the roadside and a mark could be seen at the base of a tree.

One couple left flowers on the tree in tribute to the victims.

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "I was listening to the radio so I had no idea what had happened until later but I know my neighbour was celebrating their 70th birthday and heard the bang from the crash.

"It was a big shock."

One resident said: "It is a terrible, terrible thing."

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: "The family are currently being supported by our family liaison officers.

"Officers are urging anyone who might have witnessed the incident or the vehicle in the area to contact T/PS 2265 Jack Stabler (Serious Collision Investigation Unit) - SCIU@Cumbria.police.uk<mailto:SCIU@Cumbria.police.uk> or call 101 referencing incident 124 of 6th June 2020.

"Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which may have captured the collision or the moments immediately before or after."

