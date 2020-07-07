Tom Meighan: Former Kasabian frontman pleads guilty to assaulting ex-fiancee

Tom Meighan quit Kasabian earlier this week, citing "personal issues". Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

Former Kasabian singer Tom Meighan has been sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to assaulting his ex-fiancee, Vikki Ager.

The 39-year-old appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court on Tuesday to enter his plea over the incident from 9 April.

He originally denied the charge but later told officers he could not finish watching related footage because it was "horrible".

Ms Ager is said to have suffered bruised knees, left elbow, outer ankle and her big toe in the incident described by the prosecution as a "sustained assault".

She also suffered reddening on the neck.

The court heard how Meighan had smelled "heavily of intoxicants" at the time of the assault, and resulted in a child witnessing the incident and calling 999.

Prosecutor Naeem Valli said the child sounded "panicked and afraid" when making the report on the phone call in which Ms Ager could be heard saying: "Get off me, get off me".

When police arrived at the scene, Mr Valli said the victim was found "visibly upset," while her fiancee at the time was "uncooperative and aggressive".

It is not clear if Kasabian will replace their frontman. Picture: PA

It comes just a day after the frontman quit the band, citing "personal issues" and saying he wanted to get "his life back on track".

In a further update to Twitter on Monday, he said he wanted to let people know he was "doing well" and is in a "really good place now".

He added: "Thanks for all your love and support. I'll be seeing you all very soon."

The rock group now just consists of guitarist Serge Pizzorno, bass player Chris Edwards and drummer Ian Matthews.

It is not yet clear whether the plan to replace Meighan.